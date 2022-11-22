Jason Momoa’s new movie is already tugging at Twitter’s heartstrings.

The actor stars in Netflix’s new family adventure “Slumberland” alongside Marlow Barkley as her loveable wise-cracking companion as she adventures through the titular dreamworld.

The film is a fantasy adventure for all ages, but along with the laughs are heartbreaking moments that are bringing fans to tears on social media.

Okay I’m watching Slumberland and it’s so good — A-aron (@A_aron2223) November 22, 2022

One fan praised the film for the emotional connection as well as the hearkening to everyone’s inner child, writing, “It tugs at the child in you. It tugs at forever dreamer in you .It tugs the parts of you that you let die out of sadness and abandonment. It tugs at the parts of you needing to be found”.

#Slumberland It tugs at the child in you

It tugs at forever dreamer in you

It tugs the parts of you that you let die out of sadness and abandonment

It tugs at the parts of you needing to be found — ROCKO’S NOT ALIVE! (@Ms__Yve) November 22, 2022

Other fans could only express their reaction in tears, but were also quick to offer high praise for the film.

Slumberland is a good movie. Almost made me cry. — Jae✨🌼 (@JeewJeww13) November 22, 2022

just finished watching slumberland and its easy to say this movie is a masterpiece ✨ — ~ (@perriesaura) November 22, 2022

"I'm driving my truck" 🚛 😂😂😂 #slumberland was hilarious! Highly suggest watching it. Little tear jerker at the end too was great. — Sarah (@m0therbear) November 22, 2022

slumberland was goodt. very cute — libbathin (@_libbsters) November 22, 2022

i didnt expect to cry in slumberland, 10/10 — Shannon (@sleepingpsyduck) November 22, 2022

“Slumberland” was released in theatres on Nov. 11 and hit Netflix on Nov. 18.