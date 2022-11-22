Letitia Wright has slammed The Hollywood Reporter for being “incredibly disrespectful” while accusing the publication of conducting a “personal vendetta” against her.

The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star took to Instagram on Monday to share a “nasty article” written by THR‘s executive editor, Scott Feinberg, who grouped the actress with Oscar contenders who carry “personal baggage,” including men who’ve been accused of abuse and sexual misconduct like Will Smith and Brad Pitt. The article also named Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.

The outlet’s article, headlined, “How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar Chances,” recounted Wright’s controversial vaccine comments, which saw her raise concerns about vaccine ingredients, and an anti-vaccine propaganda video she tweeted in December of 2020. At the time, Wright was getting cancelled for her remarks and was even petitioned by fans to be recast for her role in “Wakanda Forever”, as the THR previously noted.

Now, following the outlet’s recent article, Wright appears to be furious over the fact that she was being compared to those who’ve been accused of actual crimes and for being pulled down by Feinberg, who said Wright “shouldn’t be considered for [her] performances.”

“This is vile behaviour. At this point a personal vendetta towards me,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I’ve done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication. Stop your nonsense.

“I apologised TWO years ago,” Wright continued. “Remained silent on the topic. You lied and said I continued talking about it with my cast & crew on my set. THIS WAS NOT TRUE. ASK MY PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR.

Photo: Instagram/LetitiaWright

“The film was successful,” she added, referring to “Wakanda Forever” as a “beautiful, impactful” movie dedicated to her “brother,” the late Chadwick Boseman.

“Your agenda towards me is now even more clear. I won’t remain silent. Stop your disgusting behaviour.”

Wright went on to note that the film is “breaking box office,” further slamming Feinberg for “[lacking] substance” and having “nothing to report” about.

“Did my performance rattle you that much?” she wrote directly at the “so called journalist.” “Get a life, like for real.”

Photo: Instagram/LetitiaWright

Photo: Instagram/LetitiaWright

Wright concluded by sharing a screenshot of one of Feinberg’s tweets, which has since been deleted, after his account ceased to exist on Instagram.

“Now please proceed to leave me alone,” she demanded.

Feinberg has yet to respond to Wright’s direct statements against him.