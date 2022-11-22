Kyle Abrams has a new lady in his life.

In a post on Instagram over the weekend, the 30-year-old “Love Is Blind” star confirmed he is in a new relationship with Tania Leanos.

The reality star shared a video showing the couple sightseeing, grabbing food, and even Leanos applying bandages to Abrams’ blisters.

Abrams first revealed he was dating someone new back in September, but did not reveal Leanos’ name at the time.

That news came as Abrams announced that he and “Love Is Blind” co-star Deepti Vempati had broken up.

He said that they had “decided to go our separate ways in early summer,” while adding, “I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit. As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.”

Abrams and Vempati both starred in season 2 of the reality dating show.