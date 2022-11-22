Click to share this via email

“Love Actually” persists.

A number of cast members from the beloved holiday classic are reuniting nearly two decades later. “Love Actually” premiered in Nov. 2003 but started its creative process the year prior. A one-hour reunion special titled “The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later” is set for late November courtesy of ABC News.

Stars Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson, plus director Richard Curtis will appear for the reunion. More stars are being teased, including a message from Martin McCutcheon, who portrayed Natalie.

“The special will also examine how the COVID-19 pandemic refocused the ways we love and connect and the omnipresent acts of kindness inside our families and communities,” a press release explains.

The Golden Globes-nominated movie also starred Alan Rickman, Andrew Lincoln, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rodrigo Santoro, Lúcia Moniz, Martin Freeman, Kris Marshall, Joanna Page, Heike Makatsch, Abdul Salis, Gregor Fisher and Liam Neeson.

“The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special” airs Nov. 29 on ABC and Nov. 30 on Hulu.