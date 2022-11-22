Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It’s the end of times in “White Noise”.

Netflix released the trailer for Noah Baumbach’s apocalyptic family comedy on Tuesday.

Adam Driver plays a father with a blended family of four children and his wife as they face the end of the world. They have to wrestle with the everyday tasks of mundane life as they struggle to survive the apocalypse with a blend of the lyrical and absurd.

READ MORE: First Look At Adam Driver And Greta Gerwig In Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’

WHITE NOISE – (L-R) Don Cheadle (Murray) and Adam Driver (Jack). – Photo: Wilson Webb/NETFLIX © 2022

White Noise. (L to R) Sam Nivola as Heinrich, Adam Driver as Jack, May Nivola as Steffie, Greta Gerwig as Babette, Dean Moore/Henry Moore as Wilder and Raffey Cassidy as Denise in White Noise. – Photo: Wilson Webb/Netflix © 2022

WHITE NOISE – (L-R) Greta Gerwig (Babette), May Nivola (Steffie), Adam Driver (Jack), Samuel Nivola (Heinrich) and Raffey Cassidy (Denise). – Photo: Wilson Webb/NETFLIX © 2022

READ MORE: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Leads Spirit Award Noms

The cast also includes Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Lars Eidinger, Andre Benjamin, Jodie Turner-Smith.

The film is the follow-up to Baumbach’s award-winning “Marriage Story” which also saw him team up with Driver.

“White Noise” will release in select theatres on Nov. 25 and arrive on Netflix on Dec. 30.