Mauricio Umansky is trying to keep out of the drama between Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards.

The “Buying Beverly Hills” star says the recent “RHOBH” drama between his wife and her sister is still up in the air.

“It is a crazy position for me to be in. And I, you know, you am definitely in a tough spot there.,” admitted the real estate agent to ET Canada. “And I think that I’ve stayed out of my the family dynamics, you know, from that perspective just on purpose. I guess I’m going to have to keep my comments.”

Hilton and Richards have been in a feud ever since Lisa Rinna’s claim Hilton had a “psychotic” breakdown on their Aspen trip. According to Rinna, Hilton slammed the entire cast of the show and promised to “ruin” her sister.

While he refrained from commenting about the family drama, he did react to his iconic moment on the show where he “dabbled” during the trip to Hawaii.

“God. I partook. Well, I got to be honest with you. We were in Hawaii. We were there for Camille’s thing. And, you know, we had we had a long break, and I ate some brownies that were made for me on the island,” recalled Umansky. “And I was going to go swimming. I was going to go surfing and swimming and have a good time. And I did. And we had like a two or three hour break.”

He felt nothing at first, but then the effect from the edibles hit him while the cameras were rolling.

“So I went to the water, I did all of that stuff and it didn’t hit me at all. And all of a sudden the cameras turned on and as the cameras turned on, like it just hit me like a it hit me hard. I was on it was on television and it was live and real. And it was it was hilarious,” said the agent.