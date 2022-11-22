Katherine Schwarzenegger is sharing her newborn baby bliss with the world.

The wife of Chris Pratt and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger recently posted a pic of her enjoying some tummy time with her daughter Eloise.

She captioned the post, “Someone’s having a 6 month growth spurt 🍼🥛🤪🫠 (which means this breastfeeding mama needs a jug of water and my @itsbodily back at it bra at all times )”.

Eloise laid on her mother’s stomach as Katherine gave the camera a wide smile from the couch.

Katherine gave birth to the newborn in May of this year, welcoming her second child with Pratt. The two also share two-year-old Lyla, who was born in August 2020.

Pratt is also father to 10-year-old Jack from his previous marriage with Anna Faris.

The post comes after Faris revealed she had a great relationship with the couple.

“They’re very protective of me, and I want to be very protective of them. I so appreciate their support,” said the actress.

She’s currently married to Michael Barrett.

