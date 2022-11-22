Nothing says “princess” like a diamond-encrusted tiara, something that the Princess of Wales demonstrated at a recent royal banquet.

As People reports, Princess Catherine attended Tuesday night’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace adorned with her favourite tiara, Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara. She looked elegant in a Jenny Packham cape-sleeves gown with embellished shoulder.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. — (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

According to People, this marks the first time she’s worn a tiara in three years — and the first time since becoming Princess of Wales. This tiara is reportedly a century old – one of the oldest royal jewels. According to The Court Jeweller, Queen Mary had commissioned the tiara from Garrard, and it was made using a tiara from her own jewelry collection.

Catherine Princess of Wales — Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

That particular tiara, People notes, was also a favourite of her mother in-law and former Princess of Wales, Princess Diana.

Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The banquet welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the guest of honour during the first state visit held during the reign of King Charles III.