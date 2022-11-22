Hilaria Baldwin recently welcomed her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin; while she carried the first six, the seventh was born via surrogacy, something she discussed in the latest edition of her podcast “Witches Anonymous”.

Speaking with co-host Michelle Campbell Mason, Baldwin opened up about the criticism she’s received about using a surrogate to bear her youngest child.

“There’s no difference and people assume that I’m less of a mom, that she’s less of my daughter,” Baldwin stated.

“She is just as attached to me as all my other ones,” she added. “I don’t have a difference between my daughter that was born via surrogacy and my six other children that I carried.”

Meanwhile, Baldwin shared that she and the surrogate who delivered her daughter speak “every single day,” and praised their “amazing” relationship.

“We’re so close and went through such amazing transformations together,” said Baldwin, who prefers to keep the surrogate’s identity secret.

Toward the end of the episode, Baldwin explained how those questioning her decision to use a surrogate are essentially “questioning whether [my daughter] should exist.”

She added: “They don’t know my story because I have yet to share it with people, and one of the reasons I didn’t share it with people is they were not very nice about it. It made me so sad, the feeling of judgement. And on such innocence.”