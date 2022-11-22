As Kanye West’s antisemitism scandal continues to rage, a whole new one is unfolding.

While Adidas recently severed ties with West due to his antisemitic comments, new allegations are surfacing that include bullying and intimidating behaviour toward Adidas employees, an uncontrollable porn addiction and even showing staffers his own homemade sex tapes — in addition to explicit photos of Kim Kardashian.

In a blockbuster exposé for Rolling Stone, employees of the rapper’s Yeezy shoe brand are coming forward with horror stories of working with West, along with some shocking allegations about his out-of-control behaviour.

Among these is an anecdote about West examining a Yeezy design, and telling a senior female staffer, “I want you to make me a shoe I can f**k.”

That turns out to be one of the milder examples, which also includes “intimidation tactics” toward staff “that were provocative, frequently sexualized, and often directed toward women.”

In fact, the Rolling Stone story quotes unnamed Adidas and Yeezy employees who claim that West regularly played hardcore pornography on his laptop during meetings, discussed porn and showed “explicit” photos of Kardashian to employees.

According to an open letter from “prominent members of the Yeezy team” obtained by RS, they claim that Adidas execs were well aware of West’s “problematic behaviour” but “turned their moral compass off” to excuse his actions.

“Difficult moments happened, with executives in the room — VP level or higher — and nothing would be done. You’d still show up to work the next day,” one staffer said.

The letter, sent to the executive board members of Adidas and the company’s new CEO, urges them to confront “the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West created” and deal with West’s alleged “very sick pattern of predacious behaviour toward women.”

The letter — titled “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership” — accuses the company of lacking “responsibility, accountability, and protection that Adidas failed to provide their employees throughout what we experienced as years of verbal abuse, vulgar tirades, and bullying attacks.”

The open letter also alleges that West created a “disturbingly” sexualized atmosphere surrounding women, in which he “bullies and intimidates to get what he wants”.

One former senior employee told RS that shortly after he was hired an Adidas vice president warned, “Hey, just so you know, there’s gonna be this whole porn-reference thing,” with another exec adding, “It’s gonna catch you off guard the first time. I think he does it to catch people off guard.”

As the staffer recalled, West “would be in a meeting and he’d be talking to you, and he’d rattle off in his laptop” to play a porn video. “And he’s like, ‘I know it’s uncomfortable, but I kind of need this in the background to keep me focused.’ And you’d be like, ‘Uhhhhh, oh-kay.’” That employee claims to have witnessed West playing porn in meetings on at least five separate occasions.

The open letter also blasts Adidas executives who “continued to tolerate his difficult behaviour” over the years. “If there was any case to defend the executive team’s inadequate action, aside from being beholden to shareholders, it appeared as if they simply didn’t know what to do or say in those jarring moments, or how to handle Kanye without further triggering him, or act in a way that didn’t jeopardize their position or the partnership,” the letter reads. “So instead, the board members and the executive team turned their moral compass off by ignoring both Kanye’s inflammatory public behaviour and the Yeezy team’s complaints regarding troubling partner dynamics.”

Another staffer recalled an “awkward and uncomfortable” moment with West. “He had pulled up MILF porn and was like, ‘See this feeling? This feeling that you get when you watch this? This is what I want people to feel when they put on our shoes.’ So it was like, ‘Oh, my God, is this really happening?’ He couldn’t use any other way to describe this except by pulling up porn?”

Another person recounted being in what was assumed to be a job interview. Upon entering the room, that person discovered West dancing to his own music before casually displaying a photo on his phone.

“My wife just sent me this,” West told the interviewee while showing off an “intimate” photo of Kardashian. “It was very revealing and personal,” the person said, adding, “I didn’t really react.”

Responding to RS, an Adidas spokesperson offered a brief statement saying that the company “will not discuss private conversations, details, or events that lead [sic] to our decision to terminate the Adidas Yeezy partnership and decline to comment on any related speculation.”

The statement added: “Adidas does not tolerate hate speech and offensive behaviour and therefore has terminated the Adidas Yeezy partnership. We have been and continue to be actively engaged in conversations with our employees about the events that lead [sic] to our decision to end the partnership. They have our full support and as we’re working through the details of the termination, we have been clear that we want to keep our employees’ talent and skills within the organization.”