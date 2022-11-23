“Game of Thrones” actor and former member of the English rock band Dr. Feelgood, Wilko Johnson, has died at age 75.

A statement on Johnson’s social media pages read: “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so, on behalf of Wilko’s family and the band, with a very heavy heart: Wilko Johnson has died.

“He passed away at home on Monday evening, 21st November 2022.

“Thank you for respecting Wilko’s family’s privacy at this very sad time, and thank you all for having been such a tremendous support throughout Wilko’s incredible life. RIP Wilko Johnson.”

Johnson was one of the most influential guitarists in British rock music after becoming known for his distinctive guitar-playing style, relying on fingerstyle instead of using a pick.

The musician, who starred in two seasons of “GoT” as the mute executioner Ser Ilyn Payne, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2012 and was told it was terminal at the time.

According to the BBC, tests later showed the cancer was “a rare and less aggressive neuroendocrine tumour.”

He then had an 11-hour operation to remove his pancreas, spleen and parts of his stomach and intestines, before being declared cancer-free in 2014 after previously being told he’d only have 10 months to live.

Johnson famously refused chemotherapy to head out on a farewell tour, as well as recording what he considered to be a final album with The Who’s Roger Daltrey.

“The decision was quite easy – chemotherapy could do no more than extend my life for a relatively short period and I thought I’d just rather enjoy the health that was left to me,” he previously told BBC Radio 5 Live after his terminal diagnosis.

Johnson, who was a member of Dr. Feelgood from 1971 until he left in 1977, played live shows right up until his death, with his last gig being on October 18 at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.