Jay Leno is very much back on his feet.

On Tuesday, the former “Tonight Show” host was spotted filling up at a gas station, only a day after being discharged from the Grossman Burn Center.

Photo: SplashNews.com

In photos, Leno’s burns to his face, hands and arms were evident, but he appeared in good spirits and well on his way to recovery.

Photo: SplashNews.com

Photo: SplashNews.com

Earlier this month, Leno was sent to hospital after one of the cars he was working on at his L.A. garage burst into flames, causing “serious burns.” He spent 10 days at the burn centre before being released.

According to Deadline, the comedian underwent two surgeries and hyperbaric oxygen therapy during his treatment.

Speaking to Page Six, Leno confirmed that he will be getting back onstage this weekend.

“I’ll be performing Sunday at The Comedy & Magic Club,” he told the outlet, adding, “[I’m] hanging in there. Everything’s fine.”