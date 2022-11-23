The “Gran Turismo” movie filming is underway, and David Harbour is teasing what fans can expect in the upcoming flick, which is based on the popular PlayStation video game.

A synopsis for the movie reads, “The ultimate wish fulfilment tale of a teenage ‘Gran Turismo’ player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. Based on a true story.”

While chatting to ET Canada, Harbour, who plays Jack Salter in the film, confirms he’s in Vienna filming right now.

The actor shares, “I can just tell you so far it’s been pretty awesome.”

He goes on, “It feels like a really special movie. I think video game movies in general have real problems with their construction because I feel like you want to be playing the game as opposed to watching someone be the character.

“Our film does not suffer from that problem because it incorporates people playing games in it. And then what real life is around that in this particular ‘Gran Turismo’ story. It’s not like we’re in… because ‘Gran Turismo’ doesn’t have any story, it’s just the racing. I don’t know what they’ve revealed about the story, but [it] is fascinating,” Harbour adds.

He tells us, “The film feels really emotional and visceral and inspiring and it feels like a feel-good sports movie. It’s got this real beautiful spirit behind it.

“I’m just really excited for people to see it. I probably already said too much, I’m sure the Sony people are going to be mad at me.

“I think it’s going to be pretty special.”

Harbour stars in the eagerly anticipated film alongside Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Emelia Hartford, Archie Madekwe, and more.