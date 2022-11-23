Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

If you have $45,000 a month to spare, you could live in one of Taylor Swift’s most talked-about homes in New York City.

The singer famously mentioned her former Cornelia Street rental property on her 2019 Lover album track, and now it’s been listed for rent.

The song, aptly titled “Cornelia Street”, was about the house she rented back in 2016 when her Tribeca property was undergoing a renovation.

According to People, Swift previously rented the house for $38,000, but it’s now going for $7,000 more than that.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Glitters In Gold While Accepting 2022 AMAs Wins

The property is up for rent with the Corcoran Group.

The listing even mentions Swift, reading: “‘I rent a place on Cornelia Street’. Yes, this is the house that the song built. Famous as one-time home of superstar Taylor Swift, built in 1870 as a carriage house and transformed into a spectacular home with a modernist flair with a celebrity tested, drive-right-in garage and pool, nestled in the heart of the West Village.

“This 21′ wide townhouse with a classic brick facade has 4 bedrooms, 5 full baths and 2 half baths with dramatic double heights ceilings, 3 gas fireplaces, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.”

READ MORE: Ticketmaster Apologizes To Taylor Swift Over ‘Eras Tour’ Ticketing Fiasco

The stunning property also features a pool, private terraces for the bedrooms, as well as a rooftop terrace overlooking downtown Manhattan.

For the full details and pics click here.