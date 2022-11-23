Click to share this via email

An array of Canadian artists have donated rare items for an important cause.

Geddy Lee, The Tragically Hip and Billy Talent are among musicians to have given up items to raise money for the Healing in Harmony Holiday Auction in support of trauma survivors.

The fundraiser, also featuring Oscar Peterson, Corey Hart, and more, will help Toronto-based non-governmental organization Make Music Matter expand its innovative music therapy program for marginalized communities.

The online fundraiser is set to run from November 24 to December 4, and will include everything from personalized autographed guitars to never before seen photos, event passes, merchandise, professional services for musicians, and more.

Geddy Lee has donated a signed Signature Fender Jazz bass, while Billy Talent and Sum 41’s Jason “Cone” McCaslin have also donated signed guitars.

Exclusive signed photos and artwork from the likes of The Tragically Hip, Blue Rodeo, Daniel Lanois and The Trews are up for grabs, along with recorded music, including signed vinyl from Corey Hart, City and Colour and Royal Wood.

Pieces by The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Gordon Lightfoot, The Weeknd, and Michael Bublé are also available.

Multi-Grammy winning producer David Bottrill is joining Juno-winning engineer Hill Kourkoutis to offer private mentoring sessions for aspiring artists.

Bottrill, who chairs Make Music Matter’s Board of Directors, is set to announce a new Healing in Harmony project in Toronto very soon.

He said, according to a press release, “I’m so proud of my colleagues in the music industry who are coming together to make a difference.

“We’re thrilled to have their support as we expand our work alongside Indigenous communities to address the generational trauma their members have experienced.”

See all the items available and more information about the online auction here.