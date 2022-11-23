The holiday season is in full swing! To help you get into the festive spirit, ET Canada has rounded up a list of holiday films, from beloved classics to new releases, available to stream in Canada.

“Falling for Christmas” (2022)

In this recently released holiday film, Lindsay Lohan returns to the screen as “a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress” who gets into a skiing accident and suffers from total amnesia. She “finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.” Stream “Falling for Christmas” on Netflix.

“The Noel Diary” (2022)

This upcoming festive rom-com stars Justin Hartley as a best-selling author who returns home at Christmas “to settle his estranged mother’s estate.” While there, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his past as well as that of “an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own,” played by Barrett Doss. “The Noel Diary” begins streaming Nov. 24 on Netflix.

“Happiest Season” (2020)

This holiday drama follows Abby (Kristin Stewart), who has decided to propose to her girlfriend, Harper (Mackenzie Davis), while spending the holidays with Harper’s family. However, Abby’s plans are thrown into disarray when she realizes that Harper has not yet come out to her conservative parents. Stream “Happiest Season” on Netflix.

“Christmas With You” (2022)

Love has a surprise in store in this holiday flick where burnt-out pop star Angelina (Aimee Garcia) “escapes to grant a young fan’s (Deja Monique Cruz) wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.” Freddie Prinze Jr. stars as the father of that young fan. “Christmas With You” is now streaming on Netflix.

“Spirited” (2022)

This hilarious musical version of the classic Charles Dickens’ tale stars comedic actors Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The official synopsis reads: “Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge (Reynolds).” “Spirited” is now streaming on Apple TV.

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” Night of the Lights Holiday Special (2022)

Jim Henson’s fun-loving and musical Fraggles — Gobo, Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober — and new Fraggle friends return for the Night of the Lights, the most Fraggily holiday of the year, and “the Rock is filled with songs and cheer,” as per an official press release. “When Jamdolin (voiced by Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”) encourages Wembley to make a special wish, the Fraggles head out on an adventure to find the brightest light and, maybe, the true meaning of the holiday.” This all-new Fraggle adventure can be streamed on Apple TV.

“Four Christmases” (2008)

This rom-com sees an unmarried couple, portrayed by Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon, struggle to visit all four of their divorced parents on Christmas. “Four Christmases” is available to stream on Prime Video.

“A Christmas Story” (1983)

Set in Midwestern America in the 1940s, this movie follows the misadventures of an eccentric kid (Peter Billingsley) as he dodges a bully (Zack Ward) and deals with a grumpy dad (Darren McGavin), all while daydreaming of the only thing he wants for Christmas, a “Red Ryder air rifle.” It’s an undeniable holiday staple, and one of the best portrayals on childhood ever in the movies. Stream it on Prime Video.

“Love The Coopers” (2015)

“The perfect Christmas” doesn’t exist in the Cooper family. The feel-good holiday rom-com sees “the intertwined stories of four generations of Coopers unfold right before the annual family reunion on Christmas Eve.” Stream “Love The Coopers” on Prime Video to see whether or not they can survive the most wonderful time of the year.

“Bad Santa” (2003)

In this dark comedy “a miserable conman (Billy Bob Thornton) and his partner (Tony Cox) pose as Santa and his Little Helper to rob department stores on Christmas Eve. But they run into problems when the conman befriends a troubled kid (Brett Kelly).” Stream “Bad Santa” on Prime Video.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (2022)

A new holiday special of the beloved action-sci-fi franchise premieres Nov. 25 on Disney +.

“Home Alone” 1 and 2 (1990, 1992)

These two classic “Home Alone” holiday films follow the fan-favourite fictional troublemaker, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), as he defeats a pair of bumbling burglars in the first film after he’s “accidentally left home alone by his family during Christmas vacation. One year later, Kevin stumbles across the same criminals when he finds himself stranded in New York City. Both “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” are available to stream on Disney+.

“The Santa Clause” 1, 2 and 3 (1994, 2002, 2006)

This beloved film franchise follows Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) who magically becomes Santa Clause after inadvertently making “Santa fall off his roof” one Christmas Eve. In the years to come, captured in the subsequent films, Calvin is faced with losing the position if he doesn’t find a Mrs. Claus (“The Santa Clause 2”) and tries to stop Jack Frost (Martin Short) from taking over Christmas (“The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”). All three “Santa Clause” films can be streamed on Disney +.

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

When Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman), Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town in this holiday fantasy-musical, “his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion.” Stream “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Disney +.

“Christmas in Mississippi” (2017)

This TV movie sees “photographer Holly Logan (Jana Kramer) return to her hometown of Gulfport, Mississippi for Christmas.” When she volunteers to help the town resurrect their traditional holiday light show following a terrible hurricane, she discovers that the festival is run by her high-school sweetheart Mike (Wes Brown) who broke her heart. Watch “Christmas in Mississippi” on Pluto TV to see Holly “fall in love with her hometown, and Mike, all over again.”

“Christmas in Conway” (2013)

In this drama-romance, Duncan Mayor (Andy Garcia) loves his wife Suzy (Mary-Louise Parker) so much that he wants “to give her one last Christmas gift before she passes away.” He does whatever it takes to construct a Ferris wheel in his backyard. “Christmas in Conway” is available to stream on Pluto TV.

“Christmas at Dollywood” (2019)

When “a New York City event planner (Danica McKellar) travels home to Tennessee for the holidays”, she “ends up working on the thirtieth anniversary Christmas event at Dollywood alongside the theme park’s Director of Operations (Niall Matter).” This festive flick can be streamed on StackTV.

“The Royal Nanny” (2022)

In this romantic Christmas movie, “Claire (Rachel Skarsten) is an MI5 agent who becomes the royal nanny, having to overcome challenges on her mission as she keeps the family safe for Christmas and resists Prince Colin’s charms.” Stream “The Royal Nanny” on Stack TV.