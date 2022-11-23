Jennifer Lopez has gone dark on social.

On Wednesday, the singer and actress scrubbed her entire Instagram feed, leaving only a black image for her display picture and a link to her website in the bio.

She did the same on her Twitter and TikTok accounts as well, which has puzzled her hundreds of millions of followers across all three social media platforms.

According to Variety, a rep for Lopez declined to comment on the change.

As many have noted, though, it is not uncommon for celebrities and artists to scrub their social media accounts ahead of a big announcement.

As a result, many on Twitter have been speculating that Lopez is getting ready to announce a new album, which would be her first since A.K.A. in 2014.

she’s entering her reputation era 💀 https://t.co/QcCbWPvGeO — elizabeth ✨ (@ebirch99) November 23, 2022

It better be because she’s about to drop this is me then pt 2 Still waiting on a follow up to that album now that you’re back with the man who inspired it @JLo https://t.co/QrNzQlnAtY — tania (@tandevder) November 23, 2022

@JLo all social media went dark and my only thought is that she’s dropping a follow up album called “this is me.. now” you’ll see. #jlo #JLOiscoming #ThisIsMeThen — Carlos Castellano (@carloscast06) November 23, 2022