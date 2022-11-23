The “Dancing With the Stars” family is growing bigger.

On Wednesday, dance pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov shared the exciting news that they are expecting their first baby together.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23🤍,” they wrote alongside a photo of them posing with a pair of baby Nikes. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

In the comments, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Petra Murgatroyd wrote, “This is the BEST news!!!! I love you both so much, you will be the most wonderful parents!! Baby is so lucky ❤️❤️❤️”

TV host Jeannie Mai added, “Ahhhhhghhg congrats !!!!”

Karagach and Pashkov started out as dance partners before starting to date in 2010. They tied the knot in 2014.