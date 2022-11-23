Katherine Ryan insisted it’s an “open secret” that an unnamed British TV personality is a “perpetrator of sexual assault.”

The Canadian star spoke to Louis Theroux about the claims on the latest episode of his “Interviews…” series.

Ryan told the documentarian, “It’s very dangerous for us to have this conversation.

“I’m happy to have it, but it’s a litigious minefield because lots of people have tried to nail this person down for their alleged crimes and this person has very good lawyers, so am I going to put my mortgage on the line by saying who this person is or entering into any conversations like that?” the New York Post reported.

READ MORE: BBC Backs Katherine Ryan Following ‘Straight White Men’ Joke On ‘All That Glitters’

The comedian added, “We’ve seen what happens to people who talk about alleged predators.

“It’s not really my story to tell,” she went on. “No one has perpetrated any sexual assault against me, but this person, I believe very strongly — many people believe very strongly — is an open secret, is a perpetrator of sexual assault.”

Ryan previously confronted the person in question while they worked on a TV show together.

READ MORE: Katherine Ryan Juggles Being A Single Mom With City Life In Hilarious Trailer For ‘The Duchess’

She said during her show “Backstage With Katherine Ryan” earlier this year, “I called him a predator to his face and in front of everyone that day.

“What am I supposed to do? It’s such a messy thing because I don’t have proof. What, am I not supposed to feed my children because of someone else?”