Melanie Martin is remembering Aaron Carter on their son’s first birthday.
In a post on Instagram, Martin shared photos of her late fiancé with their son Prince, along with a series of videos of the birthday celebration in her Instagram Story.
READ MORE: Aaron Carter’s Ex Melanie Martin Calls Him ‘A Wonderful Man’ After His Death
“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑,” she wrote. “Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶”
Martin received birthday wishes for Prince from her followers, including a number of celebs.
“Happy birthday Prince 🤍🤍🤍,” wrote Khloé Kardashian.
READ MORE: Aaron Carter’s Memoir Publisher Postpones Release ‘Out Of Respect For The Carter Family’
Another user wrote, “Happy birthday to your babyboy! 💙 God bless you & your family!”
Carter died on Nov. 5 at age 34. His cause of death has not yet been determined.