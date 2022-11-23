Click to share this via email

Melanie Martin is remembering Aaron Carter on their son’s first birthday.

In a post on Instagram, Martin shared photos of her late fiancé with their son Prince, along with a series of videos of the birthday celebration in her Instagram Story.

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter 🙏❤️👑,” she wrote. “Today is going to be a tough one for me but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!🎶”

Martin received birthday wishes for Prince from her followers, including a number of celebs.

“Happy birthday Prince 🤍🤍🤍,” wrote Khloé Kardashian.

Another user wrote, “Happy birthday to your babyboy! 💙 God bless you & your family!”

Carter died on Nov. 5 at age 34. His cause of death has not yet been determined.