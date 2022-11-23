Hailey Bieber turned 26 on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and she was far from home when she gained another year.

The model and wife of Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a series of photos and video of her birthday celebrations in Tokyo.

“26 IN TOKYO 🇯🇵🎂🥲 so much love. 11.22.22,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

In addition to photos of herself, including a few of herself chowing down on some sushi and noodles, she also included a photo in which she’s seen posing alongside pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye, with the Tokyo Tower as a backdrop.

Other pics feature Bieber onstage what appears to be a fun-filled karaoke performance, and another in which she’s hugging her husband as he’s costumed as the bear mascot for his Drew House clothing line.

Her husband shared photos of her Tokyo birthday bash on his Instagram.

“HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭 OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM,” he wrote in the caption.