Viola Davis could very well be the next EGOT recipient. ET’s Will Marfuggi spoke with Davis at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend, where she spoke about her Grammy nomination and what it would mean to achieve EGOT status.

“Felt pretty good,” “The Woman King” actress said about earning a Grammy nom for her self-narrated audiobook, Finding Me: A Memoir.”

Davis has already won an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for “Fences”, an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for “How to Get Away With Murder” and two Tonys for “King Hedley II” and the Broadway production of “Fences”, making the Grammy win the only thing standing between her and that coveted title.

“It is a surreal title to have, and I thought about it, and I thought to myself, ‘If I achieve that, I may take myself out to dinner.'”

“And you know, I don’t celebrate my wins,” she added, “but I’d celebrate that win.”

While not big on celebrating her own wins, Davis was all in for celebrating a win for a colleague, Michael J. Fox, who was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during Saturday’s celebration.

“I remember in, you know, it was ‘Family Ties’,” Davis said of the first time she saw Fox onscreen. “That was it. He was the thing — he humanized sort of that conservative tight guy, and then ‘Back to the Future’. But then once he got Parkinson’s, he was elevated to another level of heroism.”

Next up for Davis, a role as Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul in “The Hunger Games” prequel, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”. As for what she could tease about the film, Davis simply said, “It’s coming,”

“I can’t tell you nothing, absolutely nothing,” she maintained. “You wait till you see it though. It’s coming.”

