Jamie Lynn Spears is among the celebrities to participate on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”, an upcoming Fox reality competition in which she and her fellow celebs endure the physically demanding challenges used to train members of America’s Special Forces.

In addition to Spears, the 15 other celebrities on the show include Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Anthony Scaramucci.

In a sneak preview appearing in People, Spears explains that the motivation behind joining the series was to emerge from the long shadow cast by her sister, Britney Spears.

“Growing up my sister became worldwide famous,” Spears says in the episode. “I guess I just wanna like [prove that] I’m just like worth something.”

Meanwhile, the sneak peek at the series also features some of the other celebs sharing what they felt they needed to prove.

Spice Girls singer Mel B explains that for “10 years I was in a really abusive relationship, this is about taking back my own power.”

Howard, a former NBA player, said, “I wanna test the limit of who I am,” while ex-NFL star Amendola, proclaimed, “Probably the idea of this course was about what I could get out of it and how it’s all about what I could give.”

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test” debuts Jan. 4.