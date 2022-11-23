The “Avatar” sequel is expected to make big waves at the box office.

Deadline reports that early tracking suggests “Avatar: The Way of Water” should rake in at least $150 million when it opens in theatres in North America and may possibly climb even higher to $175 million over the opening weekend.

The film has already been delayed several times, being rescheduled from 2014 to 2020, and finally to 2022. With a final trailer and the date fast approaching, it seems the Dec. 2022 release date may stick.

The third film in the franchise is currently scheduled for release in 2024.

The original “Avatar” opened to $77 million back in 2009 and would go on to gross $2.7 billion globally thanks in part to its 3D technology.

It’s expected to launch simultaneously in China, opening it up to the one of the biggest markets in the world.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” will release in theatres on Dec. 16.