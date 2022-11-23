Cheryl Burke has officially bid farewell to “Dancing With the Stars”. The longtime pro dancer delivered a stunning performance during Monday’s Season 31 finale, and capped off her time on the series beautifully.

Now, with her exit as a dancer — timed with Len Goodman’s departure as a “DWTS” judge — many are asking if she may follow in Derek Hough’s steps and join the judge’s table.

ET’s Denny Directo spoke with Burke backstage after Monday’s show, and she addressed both her exit, and her plans for the future.

“I am so emotional,” Burke said. “I’m gonna miss everybody! This is it’s crazy. It’s like, this has been my family. This is all I know in Los Angeles.”

When asked about the possibility of becoming a full-time “Dancing With the Stars” judge in the future, Burke shared, “I think the whole world knows at this point that I would definitely love to. But it’s not up to me.”

“What is up to me is my future, and I do know that it is time for me to evolve and see what else there is,” she continued. “Because there is life after ‘Dancing with the Stars’, so I’ve heard. I don’t know yet. I’ll let you know.”

Burke admitted that, until things are solidified with her career plans, leaving “DWTS” means she’s been living “in uncertainty, and it’s really scary.”

That being said, she’s got some irons in the fire, hinting, “There’s talks of me being a part of a very popular TV show, but I can’t say anything. It’s not finalized 100 per cent, but that could be happening soon.”

