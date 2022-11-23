Carey Mulligan is opening up to reveal that she’s among the millions of women to have experience postpartum depression.

In an interview with People, the “She Said” star discussed being thrown for a loop after the birth of her first child, whom she shares with Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford.

In the new movie, Mulligan plays investigative journalist Megan Twohey, whose investigations into Harvey Weinstein sparked a reckoning in Hollywood. The character is depicted at one point in the film on maternity leave, grappling with postpartum depression, and Mulligan admitted she could definitely relate.

“One of the parts of the script that of hit me initially the most was Megan’s experience with postnatal depression,” Mulligan shared. “I had a very similar experience with my first child seven years ago, and felt very alone, and very scared, and also very confused by the whole experience.

According to Mulligan, “it was really going back to work in some form” — in her case, the 2015 film “Suffragette” — “that was the thing that got me on the road to finding myself again with incredible support around me.”

Ultimately, she’s hopeful that her character’s struggles in “She Said” and her own personal revelations will help other women who also find themselves experiencing postpartum depression.

“I felt like I was completely on my own when this happened to me,” she said. “And actually, so many people have experienced this. Megan has experienced it, and so many of my friends have, and we all feel horrific, like we’re the only person who’s ever been through it.”