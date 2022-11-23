Elton John’s livestreamed concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday was heralded as his final North American performance before he heads overseas to conclude his sprawling Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

However, just days later Sir Elton surprised fans in New York City when he delivered a brief performance on Fifth Avenue to mark the annual unveiling of famed retailer Saks’ iconic holiday window displays.

After a brief introduction, festive music began to play as the “Rocket Man” singer was driven via golf cart to a stage in front of the covered, where he took a seat behind a grand piano.

After thanking Saks for its $1-million donation to his Rocket Fund AIDS charity, he was joined by husband David Furnish and their twin sons, who helped deliver the countdown for the big reveal of this year’s window displays.

Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

With that, he began tinkling the ivories, playing the familiar opening notes to “Your Song”, which he performed accompanying himself on piano, sans-band.

“Happy Christmas, everybody!” he shouted as the song ended, kicking off a spectacular light display of light and fireworks.