Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Emma D’Arcy has dropped out of the feature “Anna”, a fact-based drama about heroic Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya.

According to Deadline, the “House of the Dragon” star was forced to exit the project at the 11th hour due to a scheduling conflict; D’Acy was to have played Vera Politkovskaya, daughter of Politkovskaya, who’s being played by Maxine Peake.

As a result, Naomi Battrick (“The Postcard Killings”) has been cast in the role.

READ MORE: ‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Responds To Becoming A Meme After Negroni Sbagliato Video Goes Viral

“Deadline understands Battrick replaced D’Arcy several weeks ago in the film that was previously titled ‘Mother Russia’, with D’Arcy dropping out due to a scheduling clash,” noted Deadline, adding that principal photography began a few weeks ago.

“Anna” stars Ciaran Hinds (“Belfast”), Jason Isaacs (the “Harry Potter” franchise), Harry Lawtey (“Industry”) and Ellie Bamber (“Willow”), telling the story of the journalist and human rights activist who was murdered after reporting on the war in Chechnya that was critical of Vladimir Putin.

Isaacs is playing Politkovskaya’s husband, Sacha, Hinds portrays Nobel Prize-winning newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov, Bamber is intern/protégé Elena, and Lawtey plays Anna’s son Ilya.