A number of actors have played Spider-Man over the years, and had things gone differently Joe Jonas may have been among them.

In a new interview with Variety‘s “Just for Variety” podcast, the Jonas Brothers member was asked about acting roles he didn’t get that left him “destroyed.”

“I can name probably a couple,” Jonas recalled. “In the moment, you’re destroyed or you’re defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant. I remember years ago I was up for ‘Spider-Man’ and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one. But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks and the director used to be a music video director. So I was like, ‘I got an in here.’ But you know what?

I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself.”

Asked if he ever got to try on Spidey’s suit, Jonas quipped, “No, but I’m sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day.”

Meanwhile, Jonas also revealed that his auditioning skills have been taken to a whole new level by running lines with wife Sophie Turner.

“When you have a wife like Sophie Turner, who is a phenomenal actress, the one filming you and directing you through it, you got to bring your A-game,” he conceded.

“She’s my toughest critic. Yes, I’m going to be a little nervous [but she’s] super helpful and I feel like what a great acting coach to walk me through this. And I do have her to thank,” he continued.

“It was when I think I nail it and then she’s like, ‘No, you’re going to have to do that again.’ I’m like, ‘S**t!’ But that’s what it’s about. I’m glad that she gives me her honest opinion. That’s what you need,” he added.