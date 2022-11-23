Marvel fans who watched the trailer for the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” on Disney+ were treated to a surprise appearance by Kevin Bacon, playing himself.

Speaking with the New York Post, Bacon shared his excitement on becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Listen, I love to do that kind of stuff. To me, movies are this giant playground. I get to play and a grown man gets to just goof around and have fun,” he said.

“I take the work very seriously,” he clarified, “but in the case of something like ‘Guardians’, you have to stop sometimes and go, ‘Oh, s**t, this is really cool!’ I got a really, really fun gig.”

In fact, Bacon said he had zero hesitation when he was approached by director James Gunn about making a cameo in the special.

“He’s got a sort of left-of-centre kind of point of view about the world, which I think was fascinating and interesting to me,” Bacon said of Gunn, who directed him in 2010’s “Super”.

“So when he reaches out and says, ‘I want to do this holiday special and you’re in it,’ that’s just an immediate, ‘Yes.’ I don’t need to read it. I’ll be there,'” he added.

As hardcore “Guardians of the Galaxy” fans will recall, Bacon is something of an obsession for Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), who named-checked the actor in the first “Guardians” movie.

According to Bacon, he was just as surprised as everyone else when he heard his name mentioned while watching the film in a cinema.

“I was really shocked. I went to the movie without knowing that that’s what was going to happen,” Bacon recalled.

“And if you could imagine sitting there in a dark room with strangers — I was all alone — and all of a sudden they’re talking about me,” he continued. “I have pretty weird experiences in my life just based on, you know, what I do for a living. But that one was pretty weird.”

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” debuts on Friday, Nov. 25.