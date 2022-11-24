Kylie Jenner has kept her son’s name on the down low, but she teased when fans could expect to hear it on “The Kardashians” season 2 finale.

It’s not known if Jenner has legally changed her son’s name from Wolf since the episode was filmed, but she told the camera that that’s still what the 9-month-old is called, People reported.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who also has 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Travis Scott, shared in a confessional, “This year has been very transformative for me.

“There’s so many amazing things that I’m really excited about, [to] hang out with my babies and really dive in to my work.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Joins Hailey Bieber For A Spooky New Episode Of Her YouTube Bathroom Series, Explains Why She ‘Pushed Back’ On Social Media

She then teased when she might reveal her youngest child’s name, saying: “My baby’s name is still Wolf, I’ll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I’ll tell you guys in season 3.”

Jenner first revealed back in March that she and Scott would be changing their son’s name.

She was then asked whether she had a new moniker for the little one during an appearance on “The Late Late Show” alongside her mom Kris Jenner in September.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Says She Cried ‘Every Day’ For Three Weeks After Giving Birth To Her Son

“His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf. But that isn’t gonna be his name,” Jenner insisted at the time.

The beauty mogul explained that her family no longer addressed her son by Wolf, but said that she and Scott were “just not ready to share [the new name] yet.”

While Jenner and Scott won’t be announcing their son’s new name until they are certain of the change, she did reveal one “huge exclusive” on James Corden’s show: it’s not another animal name.