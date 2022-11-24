ET has confirmed that Valerie Bertinelli is, in fact, officially divorced, but it cost her a pretty penny.

According to court documents, obtained by ET, Bertinelli and her ex, Tom Vitale, officially divorced on Nov. 22, as Bertinelli exclaimed in a video sharing news that she was officially “happily divorced.” As part of the divorce settlement, Betinelli was required to fork over $2.2 million to Vitale.

The docs also state both waived spousal support per a prenuptial agreement (it had been a point of contention during the divorce proceedings) and they will retain separate residences, with Bertinelli residing permanently in Malibu. The docs also make clear that the $2.2 million she paid Vitale is in addition to the $500,000 in cash she transferred over to his checking account on May 24.

While that may seem like a lot of cash, it definitely hasn’t put a damper on Bertinelli’s ability to celebrate. She took to social media on Tuesday and, while at an airport terminal and headed to visit her son, Wolfgang Van Halen, the 62-year-old said, “My lawyer just called. The papers were all signed. They are about to be filed.”

She added quite gleefully, “On 11/22/22, I am officially f**king divorced! Happily divorced.” She also said, “It’s finally over.”

The actress filed for legal separation on Nov. 24, 2021, and filed for divorce on May 12 in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the dissolution of the marriage.

But even though she’s officially single now, don’t expect Bertinelli to get back out there. In May, she told Today show co-host Hoda Kotb, in very blunt terms, that she’s done with love, hoping to live happily ever after as a divorcee.

“I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone,” she said matter of factly. “I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

For what it’s worth, Bertinelli didn’t sound down about it at all. In fact, Kotb continued to press, asking the Food Network star if she sees herself looking for love again, and Bertinelli doubled down.

“Oh god, no,” she said.

