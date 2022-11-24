Click to share this via email

Drake is covered in teddy bears, literally.

At the Toronto Raptors’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, the Canadian rapper stole the show with his very unique coat.

The long, plush, cream-coloured coat would have gotten attention for its style alone, but it was the pair of teddy bears next to the lapels that really caught people’s eye.

Fans were loving the look, but they especially loved it when announcer Jack Armstrong put the coat on during the broadcast.

Jack Armstrong stole Drake's coat and Drake took over the Raptors broadcast. What a night in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/aVSNDSdTCM — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 24, 2022

Asked what he thought of the coat on Armstrong, the rapper laughed, “I’m not gonna lie. You’re changing. You’re evolving.”

He then joked, “It’s like a meme. ‘Listens to ‘Her Loss’ once.'”

On Twitter, fans shared their joy at Armstrong putting on the coat.

Jack Armstrong is a national treasure. He is wearing Drake’s coat on national tv and looks like an adorable little garden gnome. #raptors pic.twitter.com/L3wwHSkv4N — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) November 24, 2022