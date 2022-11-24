Kim Kardashian is obsessed with fashion, so it’s no surprise a designer had something to do with her giving birth to her eldest daughter North, 9.

As the season 2 finale of “The Kardashians” followed Kardashian and North while they were in Paris for Couture Fashion Week, the Skims founder took the youngster to see Creative Director of Balmain, Olivier Rousteing.

Kardashian explained, “Northie, I’ve known Olivier since before you were a baby,” Cosmopolitan reported.

She added, “And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday the year before you were born and I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress.

“So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you’re on this planet,” Kardashian said, telling North about the night she was conceived.

Kardashian wore the dress at the Angel Ball with West back in October 2012.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Angel Ball 2012 at Cipriani, Wall Street on October 22, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/FilmMagic/Getty)

Despite the surprising reveal, North didn’t seem to care and just continued to eat her snack.

During the latest episode, Kardashian also revealed how she had to buy her ex-husband Kanye West’s jacket online for North to wear after he gave it away.

“Kanye tends to not care about his stuff and gives it all away,” she told her glam squad.

“Now Kanye knows that I’m so protective of his stuff for the kids. Even now when he was at the height of not speaking to me and being angry with me, he won a few Grammys and I still reached out, and was like, ‘I know you just won a few Grammys. I gotta add them to the vault.’ And he goes, ‘OK,’ because the kids want them and I want them all together, so I have them all together.”