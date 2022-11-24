Cher, 76, loves her new beau Alexander Edwards, 36, and she doesn’t care who knows it.
The singer took to Twitter once again on Wednesday to tweet about her other half, writing that “love doesn’t know math” despite admitting their romance “looks strange” on paper, even to her.
Cher shared a pic of a shirtless Edwards, before posting: “On paper This Looks strange (Even 2 ME) A.E Says [Love] Doesn’t Know Math.”
A fan then asked, “If your happy with AE, I mean truly happy, then who cares?? One person’s happiness doesn’t depend on what others think or say. Just my opinion.”
The hitmaker replied, “BABE,SOME MARCH 2 A DIFFERENT DRUMMER,I Dance 2 One.”
She insisted they’re “grown ups” and “happy” in further posts, before replying to a social media user who asked what Edwards’ “best quality” was.
Cher gushed, “He’s kind, smart, hilarious… & we [kiss] like teenagers.”
She also added of how they met:
He’s 36 & In End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle.He’s Consistent one ,I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP.
Cher and Edwards are thought to have been hanging out for a couple of months now.
Sources recently told TMZ that the pair aren’t working on any projects together and their romance definitely isn’t just for show.
They’ve reportedly been spending a lot of time together at Cher’s Malibu home, which is up for sale for a whopping $85 million.
Cher previously confirmed on Twitter that she and Edwards were dating and told one follower that he treats her “LIKE A 👑.”
Edwards shares 3-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards with his ex, Amber Rose. The pair started dating in 2018, splitting around three years later after Edwards was caught cheating.
Cher, on the other hand, has son Elijah Blue, 46, with ex-husband Gregg Allman, who died of liver cancer at age 69 on May 27, 2017.
She’s also mom to Chaz Bono, 53, whom she shares with her ex-husband Sonny Bono, who died in 1998 at age 62 following a skiing accident.
