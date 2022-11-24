Cher, 76, loves her new beau Alexander Edwards, 36, and she doesn’t care who knows it.

The singer took to Twitter once again on Wednesday to tweet about her other half, writing that “love doesn’t know math” despite admitting their romance “looks strange” on paper, even to her.

Cher shared a pic of a shirtless Edwards, before posting: “On paper This Looks strange (Even 2 ME) A.E Says [Love] Doesn’t Know Math.”

A fan then asked, “If your happy with AE, I mean truly happy, then who cares?? One person’s happiness doesn’t depend on what others think or say. Just my opinion.”

The hitmaker replied, “BABE,SOME MARCH 2 A DIFFERENT DRUMMER,I Dance 2 One.”

She insisted they’re “grown ups” and “happy” in further posts, before replying to a social media user who asked what Edwards’ “best quality” was.

Cher gushed, “He’s kind, smart, hilarious… & we [kiss] like teenagers.”

She also added of how they met:

He’s 36 & In End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle.He’s Consistent one ,I’m The Skittish one. We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP.

Cher and Edwards are thought to have been hanging out for a couple of months now.

Sources recently told TMZ that the pair aren’t working on any projects together and their romance definitely isn’t just for show.

They’ve reportedly been spending a lot of time together at Cher’s Malibu home, which is up for sale for a whopping $85 million.