Sylvester Stallone is gearing up to get more personal than ever before in his new reality TV show.

The Hollywood heavyweight pulled no punches while sitting down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante for a candid conversation about his iconic career, family life and secrets to staying young.

Fans will soon get to see a whole different side of the “Rocky” star when his upcoming reality show, which is from the producers of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, hits screens.

The intimate series will focus on Stallone’s life with wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

“I want to get real with my daughters. I actually want to have footage of that,” notes the 76-year-old during ET Canada’s “One-on-One” special.

Explaining why he decided to invite cameras into his home in the first place, Stallone admits that the series is “uncharted waters.”

“Growing up, I would love to have seen stars stars like Brando at home making eggs and goofing around. That’s interesting,” he explains. “They’re actually human. They don’t walk around with sunglasses and people putting makeup on all day and learning lines. They really do silly, repetitive, goofy things that we all do in life. That kind of thing.”

Stallone praised “The Osbournes” for being the first reality show to be totally real with its viewers.

“I think the first one that really hit it right was Ozzy Osbourne,” shares the actor. “He just didn’t care. ‘My dog craps on the floor, I’m not some superstar’.”

However, Stallone also admits that he worried about the show being embarrassing “every day” during filming.

“I’d think, ‘Why do I need to do this crap, seriously?'” he conceded. “So you had to set parameters. No one’s coming into the bathroom and watching you brush your teeth.”

Stallone insists that “99 percent” of it was for his daughters “to explore their lives.”

Stallone also talked about his morning routine, which is all about taking things slow.

“I think everyone should afford themselves an hour in the morning before the madness starts,” he says. “I’ll start off with stretching and then I’ll go and do a few odd exercises that you normally don’t work out, like lower back and forearms. Something that’s not too strenuous, but it’s a unique muscle that no one ever works on.”

While Stallone is often asked how he stays looking good in his 70s, the “Tulsa King” star credits genes and a good diet to his youthful appearance.

“You’ve got to have a certain kind of genetics and you’ve got to have the will to want to do it,” says. “That’s the big deal — that’s the hard part.”

Stallone is the only actor in the history of American cinema to have starred in a box office number one film across six consecutive decades.

Reflecting on this legacy, the humble actor added, “The accolades are nice and the money is good, but when you take a person, a complete stranger, and you’ve had an influence on them… then you see some 4-year-old kid dressed as Rocky. You think, ‘How is that possible?’ That’s what’s really gratifying.”

