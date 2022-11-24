Camilla, Queen Consort attended a special Paddington Bear picnic on Thursday.

The royal joined children and staff at Barnado’s Nursery in Bow, London, U.K. to eat some marmalade sandwiches — Paddington’s favourite — and to listen to a reading of the story Paddington Takes a Book, done by Hugh Bonneville.

Camilla, The Queen Consort, arrives at Bernardo’s to attend a special teddy bears picnic at Bernardo’s Nursery in Bow, U.K. Credit: Splash
Bonneville played Mr. Brown in the beloved films. Madeleine Harris, who stars as Mrs. Brown, also joined in with the party, as well as Karen Jankel, daughter of Paddington author Michael Bond.

Camilla headed to the nursery to help deliver some of the hundreds of Paddington Bears and cuddly toys, which had been left in tribute to the Queen when she died on September 8.

The Buckingham Palace Instagram account previously shared a video detailing the stuffed animals’ journey since being left at the palace gates.

The late Queen Elizabeth II famously appeared in a comedy sketch alongside Paddington during her Platinum Jubilee in June.