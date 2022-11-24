Click to share this via email

Camilla, The Queen Consort, arrives at Bernardo's to attend a special teddy bears picnic at Bernardo's Nursery in Bow, U.K.

Camilla, Queen Consort attended a special Paddington Bear picnic on Thursday.

The royal joined children and staff at Barnado’s Nursery in Bow, London, U.K. to eat some marmalade sandwiches — Paddington’s favourite — and to listen to a reading of the story Paddington Takes a Book, done by Hugh Bonneville.

Camilla, The Queen Consort, arrives at Bernardo’s to attend a special teddy bears picnic at Bernardo’s Nursery in Bow, U.K. Credit: Splash

Bonneville played Mr. Brown in the beloved films. Madeleine Harris, who stars as Mrs. Brown, also joined in with the party, as well as Karen Jankel, daughter of Paddington author Michael Bond.

At Barnardo’s Nursery in Bow, Her Majesty joined children and Barnardo’s staff for the picnic (which included marmalade sandwiches!). Known for his role as Mr Brown in the Paddington films, Hugh Bonneville read the story ‘Paddington takes a bath’. pic.twitter.com/QznhFSQ47i — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 24, 2022

Those involved in the project hope the teddy bears will be much loved for many years to come by children supported by Barnardo’s, whilst understanding the story behind the bears and how they came to be donated. Please look after these bears ❤️ 🔗 https://t.co/ziDWQhFZtK pic.twitter.com/IBFNqLJ9cq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 24, 2022

Camilla headed to the nursery to help deliver some of the hundreds of Paddington Bears and cuddly toys, which had been left in tribute to the Queen when she died on September 8.

The Buckingham Palace Instagram account previously shared a video detailing the stuffed animals’ journey since being left at the palace gates.

The late Queen Elizabeth II famously appeared in a comedy sketch alongside Paddington during her Platinum Jubilee in June.