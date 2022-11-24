Click to share this via email

Rep the Leafs in style.

On Wednesday, Drake’s fashion label OVO launched its new campaign in partnership with the NHL, featuring legendary Toronto Maple Leafs players Doug Gilmour and Curtis Joseph.

OVO shared photos of the former hockey players decked out in co-branded Leafs gear.

Gilmour and Joseph model everything from team jackets featuring the OVO owl logo, along with polo shirts, caps, scarves and even an owl-themed goalie helmet.

The day before, Drake teased the Leafs x OVO collaboration by sharing photos on Instagram of famous celebrities wearing Leafs jerseys, including Mike Myers, Snoop Dogg and Jim Carrey.

OVO had previously partnered with Canadian athletics brand Sherwood for a line of branded hockey equipment, including sticks and pucks.

The jump into hockey comes after a longstanding relationship between Drake’s fashion brand and the NBA, including Raptors-themed jerseys and more.