Zendaya and Tom Holland are more loved-up than ever.

The couple, who met on the set of “Spider-Man Homecoming” back in 2016, are said to be “serious and permanent” when it comes to their romance, an insider told Us Weekly.

“They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” the source shared.

Zendaya and Holland were first romantically linked in 2017, but didn’t confirm their relationship until 2021.

The stars tend to keep their romance on the down low, but Holland did previously speak to GQ about it in November 2021.

He told the mag, “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to.”

The “Uncharted” actor insisted, “It’s not a conversation that I can have without her.

“You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Speaking to GQ about it herself, Zendaya said, “It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive. The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”