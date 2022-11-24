Chloe Lattanzi struggled to hold back tears as she paid tribute to her late mother Olivia Newton-John at the Aria Awards on Thursday.

Natalie Imbruglia mentioned that Lattanzi had been at the Arias in 2002 when Newton-John was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

She then said that Lattanzi had a few words to say as the ceremony paid tribute to her mom, who died on August 8 at age 73 after a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

Lattanzi shared, “Thank you so much for doing this beautiful tribute to my mom. She was so grateful and so moved by all of the support that she received from Australia during her cancer battle,” getting emotional.

She continued, “Excuse me. I just wanted to say thank you so much for remembering her so beautifully and I ask that you continue to remember my mom and honouring her by supporting the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre so that my mom’s dream can come true. A world without cancer.

“Please enjoy the world without cancer. Please enjoy the night, live it up, have fun, enjoy the tribute and enjoy life like my mom did. Thank you so much,” Lattanzi added.

Lattanzi regularly shares social media posts dedicated to her mom, posting an array of photos from over the years.

She recently said she’d be “honouring” her and her “legacy for the rest of my life.”