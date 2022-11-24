Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski appear to be spending more and more time together.

This week, the pair were spotted out at a restaurant with group of friends having a Thanksgiving dinner, adding fuel to rumours that they are dating.

Bumble’s chief brand officer, Selby Drummond, saw Davidson and Ratajkowski and snapped a photo, sharing it to Instagram before deleting it.

Rumours that the two are dating started earlier this month when they were seen holding hands while out and about in New York.

Last week, a source told Us Weekly that they have actually been seeing each other for several months, though the insider added, “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

They were once again seen together and hugging a few days later in Brooklyn.