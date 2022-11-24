Click to share this via email

James Van Der Beek is truly living in the shadow of memes.

In an interview with People, the 45-year-old actor shares how the infamous crying meme from “Dawson’s Creek” has intruded even on his family life.

“For some online learning, we got them iPads and they immediately discovered memes,” he said.. “So it started, my eldest sent me a meme of myself.”

He recalled that he had sent his 12-year-old daughter “one of me dancing or something,” but she had an even better one.

“She immediately hit me with the cry face,” Van Der Beek laughed. “I thought, ‘That’s aggressive.’”

15 years ago today, we first saw the face we would never forget: #DawsonCrying pic.twitter.com/UI6rpezVzh — BuzzFeed Arts & Entertainment (@BuzzFeedEnt) May 24, 2015

The crying meme originates from the season 3 finale of “Dawson’s Creek”, and in the time since has become a staple of online humour.

During a cast reunion in 2018, Van Der Beek joked, “I love it. It’s my favorite thing about the whole show. It’s hilarious to me that you can work for six years on a show…and it gets boiled down to three seconds. It’s a perfect way-of-the-internet.”

Van Derk Beek has six children with wife Kimberly Brook. They welcomed their sixth child in October 2021.