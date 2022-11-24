Click to share this via email

Mariah Carey is getting the jump on Christmas early.

On Thursday, the singer was at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but she clearly had a whole different holiday in mind.

Closing out the parade, Carey performed her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

During the performance, a pair of gift boxes beside Carey opened up to reveal her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who proceeded to dance alongside her for the rest of the tune.

Mariah Carey’s kids popping out of the presents and dancing at the Macy’s Day Parade >>>>> pic.twitter.com/UBbOK9rTsg — Danielle (@theislandiva) November 24, 2022

The parade also featured performances from Betty Who, Big Time Rush, Blanco Brown, Cam, Fitz and the Tantrums, the Estefans, Jordin Sparks, Joss Stone, Kirk Franklin, Miss America Emma Broyles, Sean Paul, Paula Abdul. Ziggy Marley, Lea Michele, the iconic Dionne Warwick and the cast of “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin”.

Since its debut in 1994, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has become one of the preeminent holiday classics, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever in 2019.

This year, Carey will be hosting a pair of holiday-themed concerts in New York and Toronto, with the New York show being filmed for the upcoming TV special “Merry Christmas To All”.