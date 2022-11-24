Jessie J is remembering her “angel baby” a year after suffering a miscarriage.

The singer shared an emotional message on her Instagram Story, writing: “A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat. Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me.”

Jessie, who is currently thought to be dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, said the experience gave her “strength, wisdom, empathy, and gratitude.”

She continued, “It still hurts and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are. Grief is such a weird and personal journey.

“Time helps but it never truly fades,” she went on. “Sending love and strength to anyone’s heart that has or is experiencing this right now.

“And to my little angel baby. I feel you everywhere. Especially today.”

Jessie, who had previously been told she couldn’t have children, also said, “I’ll never give up. Even if it breaks me.”

In November 2021, Jessie took to Instagram hours before performing at a concert in Los Angeles to share her heartbreaking news.

She then shared in an Instagram post the following month, “I posted about losing my baby just hours after I was told. I reacted in work mode. It’s safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating an unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, than I do acknowledging it behind one in real time. ‘The show must go on’ mentality reacted before the human in me did.”

Jessie added later on in the post, “I have never experienced physical pain and trauma or felt loneliness like it. This has changed me forever. In the most, heartbreaking, but beautiful way. It’s put life into perspective in a way nothing else ever has.”