Kim Kardashian has some crafty solutions when nature calls.

In the season 2 finale of “The Kardashians”, the SKIMS founder shared her method of dealing with her fears about needing to pee before hitting the runway at Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

“I guess that nervous energy is kinda good,” she said. “I just peed, like, three times, and I hope my pee anxiety does not get the best of me.”

She then revealed that her anxiety has been such a longstanding issue that when she travels by car, she makes sure she’s ready in case of an emergency.

“I travel with a cup in the backseat of the car with a Ziploc, wet wipes,” she said.

Apparently, though, that doesn’t sit well with her mom, Kris Jenner.

“My mom almost threw up when she drove me to Palm Springs,” Kim said. “I bring like, a Thermos, and she was like, ‘I’m going to gag.'”