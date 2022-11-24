Marie Osmond knows who she wants to play her in a possible future biopic.

The singer said during an interview with E! News: “I think Selena Gomez would be amazing, only because she has been through a lot of the things that I’ve been through.”

Osmond grew up performing with her brother Donny on “Donny & Marie” in the ’70s, while Gomez got her start on “Barney” back in 2003, before starring in multiple projects including the Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place”.

The musician went on, “I think it’s nice to have a child’s perspective as being an entertainer, because it’s very different.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez’s New Music To Detail Past Romances Kept Private

Despite growing up in the spotlight, Osmond insisted when asked if she thinks she missed out on anything growing up, “I don’t look at life that way. I look at what’s a positive. I like to dwell on that more than what I missed.”

Hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester also spoke about Osmond working with the likes of Sonny & Cher, Lucille Ball and Bob Hope when she was younger, asking what she learned from them.

READ MORE: ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’: The Biggest Revelations About Her Bipolar Disorder, Relationship With Mom & More

Admitting she was only age 14 or 15 at the time, Osmond explained, “They approached it as a job and that everybody around them was just as important, and to work really hard.

“There was no entitlement. There was none of that. It was a job, and to keep improving and improving, and I think that’s one of the reasons maybe that I’m still around,” adding that she sees her career as a gift and continues to work hard.

Osmond was then asked whether she’d consider performing with Donny again, to which she jokingly replied, “Has hell frozen over?” before adding, “I never say never because we love each other. We’re very supportive of each other.”