Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had “an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner” with incarcerated young men at Camp Kilpatrick.

The SKIMS founder, who is also a vocal advocate for inmates who’ve been wrongfully convicted, shared a few photos, along with some details, from the special Thanksgiving gathering.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to post a few snapshots of the table setting where she and Thompson, who is her sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex, were seated with their dinner guests. She also shared a group shot of everyone huddled in an intimate circle.

“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” Kardashian began in the caption of her post.

“This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior.”

She went on to share some more information about the men they met with and some of the conversations they had, like how the inmates are making a difference despite serving time in the juvenile detention camp.

“Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. I loved going around the table and hearing their dreams and aspirations,” she wrote.

Kardashian thanked the staff at the facility and the organizers for having her join the inmates. She concluded her post with an expression of gratitude and offered support for those who are unable to celebrate the holidays with loved ones.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all of the men and women that are away from their families this year. A special shout out to Darius, William, Matthew, Tony, Carlos, Daniel, Monte, Matthew, Alan, Kevin, Carlos down at Camp Kilpatrick. I love you guys!”