Fans will have to wait a little while longer for the return of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

Speaking with E! News this week, producer Andy Cohen confirmed that filming for the reality show is on a temporary pause.

READ MORE: Kathy Hilton Says She Won’t Return To ‘RHOBH’ If Lisa Rinna And Erika Jayne Aren’t Axed

“‘Beverly Hills’, we’re taking a minute break,” he said, adding, “And then we’ll be back shooting with them in the new year.”

The 12th season of the long-running show came to a close at the end of October, with all the attention focused on drama between stars Kathy Hilton, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne.

Speaking to TMZ last month, Hilton said that they two were “bullies” and that she told the producers she “would only be willing to come back if the cast [changed].”

READ MORE: Andy Cohen Unravels The Tale Of Lisa Rinna’s Alleged Aspen Receipts

In his interview, Cohen did not offer any hints at what the cast will look like when the show does return.

Still, for fans of the franchise, there are plenty more “Real Housewives” spin-offs to occupy their time while they wait.

“We’re shooting the new ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ that I’m excited about, and then we’ll get ‘Legacy’ going,” Cohen said.