The sequel to “Knives Out” is already hitting back at the box office.

While “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” officially comes out on Netflix in December, the streamer released the film in theatres for a limited preview on Wednesday.

Deadline reports despite only showing in 638 theatres, the film took in $2 – $2.5 million on Wednesday alone. Based on those numbers, the film is projected to earn up to $10M-$12.3M over a five day period.

It’s already beat out its other competition in the adult titles category, with Sony and Black Label Media’s “Devotion” earning $1.8 million on release day with a projected $10.2 million intake over a five day period.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” released in theatres on Nov. 23 for an early one-week preview but is set to come out officially on Netflix on Dec. 23.