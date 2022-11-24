Jacy Nittolo is paying tribute to Ray Liotta nearly six months after his death.

The late actor’s fiancé shared an emotional Thanksgiving post in honour of Liotta, who passed away in May at the age of 67.

“I’ve been without Ray for almost 6 months now. Most days are unbearable,” Nittolo captioned a black and white photo of the couple on Instagram Thursday. “I find it hard to breathe without him.”

She rememberd the good times she spent with the “Goodfellas” star.

“Today and every day I am so thankful for the memories he gave me. They were the best years of my life,” she wrote.

“I’m thankful for my family and children who have been there for me every step of the way. You keep me going,” she continued. Nittolo shares three sons- Dax, Chazz and Joey- and daughter, Jade, with ex-husband Joey Nittolo.

She even expressed a note of gratitude towards Liotta’s 23-year-old daughter, Karsen, whom he shared with ex-wife Michelle Grace.

“I’m thankful for Karsen who laughs and cries with me daily. We are connected for life,” Nittolo shared. “I’m so grateful for my friends old and new, I don’t know what I would do without your continuous support. Even with such enduring pain, I feel blessed and I’m truly thankful.”

Liotta proposed to Nittolo on Christmas 2020.